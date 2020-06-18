NYC ReopensNew York City On Pace For Phase 2 Monday, Allowing Restaurants To Reopen With Outdoor Dining
THE BRONX, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is looking for a man caught on camera breaking into a church in the Bronx.

Police say it happened around 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19 at St. Brendan’s Church on East 206th Street.

Video shows the man throwing what appears to be a rock at church’s glass entrance, before running through and shattering the glass.

Police say nothing inside the church was taken.

(credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

