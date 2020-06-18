Comments
THE BRONX, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is looking for a man caught on camera breaking into a church in the Bronx.
Police say it happened around 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19 at St. Brendan’s Church on East 206th Street.
Video shows the man throwing what appears to be a rock at church’s glass entrance, before running through and shattering the glass.
Police say nothing inside the church was taken.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
Another out of control white guy.