NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is asking for help identifying a man on surveillance video connected to a robbery on a subway in the Bronx.
It happened around 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 6 on a northbound 6 train near the East 143rd St./St. Mary’s Street station.
Police say it started when an unidentified man made an “indecent” request to a 27-year-old woman on the train.
When she refused, the man started to grab at her clothes, police say.
During the incident, the man unclipped the woman’s fanny pack and left the station.
The bag contained keys, AirPods, the victim’s wallet, bank cards and ID, according to police.
