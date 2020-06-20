JERSEY CITY, NJ. (CBSNewYork) – Jersey City Police and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit are investigating a shooting that happened near Union Street between Martin Luther King Drive and Ocean Avenue early Saturday morning.
Police say they found 34-year-old Scott Colclough with multiple gunshot wounds around 12:20 a.m.
Colclough was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The cause of his death is still under investigation.
Four other men with gunshot wounds were found in the area.
The other victims were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor’s office at 201-915-1345 or CLICK HERE to leave an anonymous tip.