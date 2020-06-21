NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is asking for help tracking down two men wanted for questioning after a violent assault at a liquor store in the Bronx.
Police say it happened inside the store at 892 East Tremont Avenue around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 14.
Police say a 54-year-old man was involved in a dispute with the two men, who started punching him repeatedly in the face before leaving the store.
The victim was treated for multiple facial fractures and dental injuries at St. Barnabas Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.