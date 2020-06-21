Phase 2 ReopeningOutdoor Dining, Retail Shopping Set To Return In NYC; Officials Estimate Up To 300,000 Will Head Back To Work Monday
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Rikers Island inmate is back in custody after officials said he attempted a second escape in the past week.

Sources told CBS2 the inmate tried to climb a fence during recreation time at around 9 a.m. on Sunday before being apprehended on a roof.

The same inmate allegedly attempted an escape on Thursday, before being apprehended by two K-9 officers in the East River.

Officials at Rikers Island said the investigation is ongoing.

