NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Rikers Island inmate is back in custody after officials said he attempted a second escape in the past week.
Sources told CBS2 the inmate tried to climb a fence during recreation time at around 9 a.m. on Sunday before being apprehended on a roof.
The same inmate allegedly attempted an escape on Thursday, before being apprehended by two K-9 officers in the East River.
Officials at Rikers Island said the investigation is ongoing.
