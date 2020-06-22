(CBSNewYork)- The Wilpon family, currently owners of the New York Mets, remain in the process of trying to sell the team with various buyers reportedly interested. One of them, the couple of former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have reportedly brought in another big name to help in their pursuit of the team.
According to The Action Network’s Darren Rovell, Rodriguez and Lopez’s bid has been joined by BodyArmour and Vitamin Water founder Mike Repole.
BREAKING: The A-Rod/J-Lo bid to buy the Mets is VERY REAL.
Sources say lifelong Mets fan, Queens native and billionaire Mike Repole, of BodyArmor & Vitaminwater fame + successful horse owner, has joined the group as a general partner.
A dream ownership team for any Mets fan. pic.twitter.com/Ad3BgiHpk6
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 22, 2020
The 51-year-old Repole is a Queens, NY native is a Mets fan and has the capital to help Rodriguez and Lopez in the attempt to purchase the team. This isn’t the first time that Repole has been rumored to be interested in the Mets. Back in 2011, The New York Times had a piece reporting his interest in the team.
This news comes in the wake of reporting that the owners of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, Josh Harris and David Blitzer and their company, Harris Blitzer Sports Entertainment, are interested in the team as well.