(CBSNewYork)- The University of Mississippi, better known as Ole Miss, announced Monday that the football program will be retiring former Giants quarterback Eli Manning’s No. 10 jersey this fall. Manning will be just the third player in the history of the program to have his jersey retired, joining his father Archie (18) and Chucky Mullins (38). The jersey retirement ceremony will take place during this year’s matchup with Auburn on September 19.

“We couldn’t be prouder or more excited to officially add Eli’s No. 10 to its rightful place among the retired jersey numbers in our football history,” Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter said in a statement. “Like Chucky and Archie, Eli left an indelible impact on our program and the game of football as a whole. His dedication, humility and kindness over the course of his career epitomizes what it means to be a Rebel, and we look forward to celebrating him as a player and a person.”

Manning was a four year player for the Rebels from 2000-03, setting or tying 47 program records in the process. He won the 2003 Maxwell Award, traditionally given to the best all-around player in college football. He became the highest pick in program history when the San Diego Chargers selected him No. 1 overall in the 2004 Draft before trading him to the Giants. His father, Archie, was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1971 Draft by the New Orleans Saints.

“I owe so much credit to the coaches and all the wonderful teammates that I had here during my time in Oxford that put in all the hard work right alongside of me,” Eli Manning said in a statement. “It’ll be special to see the number go up there next to my dad and Chucky Mullins.”