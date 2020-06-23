Comments
VERNON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A group of friends had a close encounter with a bear while hiking in Sussex County, New Jersey.
Twenty-five-year-old Julia Tupy, of Eatontown, was enjoying the view at the so-called “Stairway to Heaven” in Vernon when a black bear came out of the woods.
Tupy and her friends calmly backed away and let the bear share their rock for a while until it ran back into the woods.
The video went viral, gaining Tupy the nickname “The Calm Queen” for how cool and collected she was as the bear approached.