VERNON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A group of friends had a close encounter with a bear while hiking in Sussex County, New Jersey.

Twenty-five-year-old Julia Tupy, of Eatontown, was enjoying the view at the so-called “Stairway to Heaven” in Vernon when a black bear came out of the woods.

Tupy and her friends calmly backed away and let the bear share their rock for a while until it ran back into the woods.

The video went viral, gaining Tupy the nickname “The Calm Queen” for how cool and collected she was as the bear approached.

