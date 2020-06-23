EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There’s still no word from officials as to what exactly caused the death of three people in a backyard pool Monday in New Jersey.
Officials didn’t release much by way of details early Tuesday.
The grim discovery was made at 4:18 p.m. Monday at 43 Clearview Road. Officials said a 62-year-old man, 8-year-old girl and her 32-year-old mom were all found dead.
In an early morning press release, all officials would say was “Three members of the same family who reside at the residence were found unresponsive in the pool; they were pronounced dead shortly after being found.”
While the three were found in the pool, an electrician was brought to the scene during the investigation. That raised questions that they may have been electrocuted.
The Middlesex County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office will ultimately release the cause of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call East Brunswick Police at (732) 390-6900.