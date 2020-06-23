Comments
YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The number of complaints of illegal firework activity have gone up in Yonkers, and police are cracking down.
Yonkers Police say they received an anonymous complaint about someone storing and selling illegal fireworks.
When officers went to the apartment Monday, they saw empty fireworks boxes in the trash.
Police seized over $3,000 worth of fireworks from the apartment. The 31-year-old resident was detained.
Later Monday, officers conducted a traffic stop and found illegal fireworks worth several hundred dollars in the vehicle.
The driver was issued a summons.