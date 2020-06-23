NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Results of Tuesday’s primary show U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has won the Democratic nomination in New York’s District 14.

This was her first defense of the seat she claimed in a shocking victory two years ago.

Republican nominee John Cummings ran uncontested.

Additionally, former vice president Joe Biden has won the Democratic presidential primary in New York.

We are still awaiting results in several other races.

Eleven House Democrats are facing primary challenges, including representatives Eliot Engel and Yvette Clarke, who are both facing challenges from their party’s left-wing.

Voters are also picking who will represent their party in the race for House seats opening up due to the retirements of Republican Peter King and Democrats Nita Lowey and José Serrano.

A special election that concludes Tuesday will pick the successor to U.S. Rep. Chris Collins, a Republican in western New York who resigned after an insider trading conviction.

On the state level, 33 Democrats and one Republican in the Assembly and state Senate are facing primary challengers. Republicans are hoping to maintain their seats in a year when several state lawmakers have announced they won’t run for re-election.

