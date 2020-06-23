Comments
It will be another mostly sunny, hot and humid day with just a slight chance of showers/t’storms inland. Highs will be right around 90.
Iso’d showers/t’storms are possible tonight, but mainly inland. It will be warm and humid with temps only dipping into the mid 70s.
An approaching cold front will bring a slightly better chance of shower/t’storm activity around here tomorrow… we’ll call it a 40% chance. Otherwise, it will be hot and humid again with highs in the upper 80s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, warm and slightly less humid with just a 20% chance of a shower/t’storm. Highs will be in the upper 80s.