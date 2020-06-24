NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City’s beaches will finally reopen in time for the Fourth of July weekend.

The city normally opens its beaches on Memorial Day weekend. This year, the mayor kept them closed to avoid large crowds.

People could walk or hang out along the 14 miles of public beaches, but they weren’t allowed to swim.

Come July 1, that will change. De Blasio says lifeguards will be back on duty.

“It will be a great day for New York City – another part of our comeback – to have our beaches up again. And it’s going to be a great opportunity for people to stay cool,” he said Wednesday. “Let’s keep in mind we have to do this the right way.”

Some New Yorkers flocked to Long Island, state or county beaches. However, many towns restricted access to residents only.

So people like Sue Weisnefeld are eager for the city beaches to fully reopen.

“This is Coney Island. This is New York City’s beach,” she told CBS2’s John Dias. “A lot of people can’t get to Long Island. The boardwalk is good, but it’s not that far.”

The city is still asking beach goers to practice social distancing and wear face coverings. There will be no barbecuing or grilling.

Some say they’re wary about another spike in COVID-19.

“They’re not going to get social distancing out here on the beach, not even on the boardwalk. No way,” said Michael Washington.

Others say reopening the beaches may help.

“If you have a release with the water, then there will be less crowding on the beach,” Ilene Coopersmith said. “It’s a huge open space. It’s much better than crowding in parks in the city.”

“I think the beach is one of the safest places to be, as long as we are responsible,” another person added.

Many businesses along the Coney Island boardwalk have only reopened their doors on the weekends. That too may change once more people start heading back to the beach.

De Blasio also said the city will open 900 existing cooling elements and 250 additional sites. These include things like sprinklers and misting stations