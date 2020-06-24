Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down a man accused of pointing a laser at a NYPD helicopter as it flew over Lower Manhattan.
The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. Saturday on Battery Place.
Police said the man was seen on video standing behind a tree and pointing a laser at the chopper.
He was wearing at mask at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.