NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Protesters began occupying the area outside New York City Hall late Tuesday night.
They’re demanding a $1 billion cut from the NYPD’s budget.
The group Vocal-NY says the money should be invested in housing, health care and social services.
The Sun is rising on @NYCMayor’s inaction, and on us that are occupied outside City Hall.
We say #DefundNYPD by at least $1B t reinvest in housing, healthcare, education and social services.
The movement is headed here.#OccupyCityHall #DefundThePolice pic.twitter.com/RGJS9xdHjX
— VOCAL-NY (@VOCALNewYork) June 24, 2020
The demonstrators say they plan to stay there until budget negotiations are completed.
City Council Speaker Corey Johnson supports a $1 billion cut, but Mayor Bill de Blasio does not.
The NYPD’s current budget is nearly $6 billion. The final decision is due by June 30.
It is clear based on current statistics, that crime, particularly violent crime is spiking. The one option any responsible person would not conslder now is defunding or extracting substantial funds from law enforcement. It is equally alarming that the council leader supports this effort. Programs for housing, healthcare can be funded separately without compromising policing efforts.