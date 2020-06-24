Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There could be harmful levels of arsenic in a popular brand of bottled water sold at Whole Foods.
According to Consumer Reports, the Whole Foods brand “Starkey Spring Water” contains up to three times as much arsenic as other brands of bottled water.
Experts say drinking a single bottle of the water doesn’t pose a risk, but consuming small amounts of arsenic regularly could increase your risk of cardiovascular disease and certain cancers.
Whole Foods says the level of arsenic in the water is within federal regulations.