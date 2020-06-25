ROAD TO REOPENNew York City On Track For Indoor Dining, Outdoor Recreation As Early As July 6, Mayor Says
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new Amazon delivery station is coming to Queens.

The company recently signed a lease for a site in Maspeth, a spokesperson confirmed to CBS2.

The location includes a 250,000 square foot delivery station and multi-level parking structure.

“We are excited to increase our investment in the New York City area with a new delivery station that will provide fast and efficient deliveries and create hundreds of job opportunities for the talented local workforce,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Last year, Amazon scrapped plans to open a second headquarters in Long Island City after pushback from some in the community.

The company already has a fulfillment center on Staten Island.

