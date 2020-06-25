NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new Amazon delivery station is coming to Queens.
The company recently signed a lease for a site in Maspeth, a spokesperson confirmed to CBS2.
The location includes a 250,000 square foot delivery station and multi-level parking structure.
“We are excited to increase our investment in the New York City area with a new delivery station that will provide fast and efficient deliveries and create hundreds of job opportunities for the talented local workforce,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
RELATED: Amazon Planning To Build New Office At Hudson Yards Without Controversial Tax Breaks
Last year, Amazon scrapped plans to open a second headquarters in Long Island City after pushback from some in the community.
The company already has a fulfillment center on Staten Island.