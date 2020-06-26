NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman is dead and man is wounded following a shooting overnight in the Flatiron District.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. on the corner of East 26th Street and Fifth Avenue.
Police said the 19-year-old woman was shot in the chest, and the 21-year-old man was shot in his leg.
Both victims were rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead. The man was listed in stable condition.
Police have not released a description of the suspect, who remains at large.
Shootings are spiking across the city. Last week, there were 53, up from 12 the same time last year. So far this year, there have been 448, up from 329 last year.
Anyone with information about the latest shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.