We’re in for a nice day today with mostly sunny skies and low humidity levels. Highs will remain a little above normal in the upper 80s.
Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and mild. Temps will only fall into the low 70s in the city… 60s in the suburbs.
Tomorrow will feature a couple rounds of showers and t’storms, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. The greatest potential for severe storms seems to be in the afternoon with strong/damaging winds being the greatest threat; downpours leading to localized flooding are also a possibility. Outside of all that, expect more humid conditions with highs in the upper 80s.
As for Sunday, we’re expecting some leftover showers and t’storms to push through with an isolated severe t’storm not out of the question. It will be hot and humid with highs near 90.