NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Hamilton Heights.
The crash happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday at Broadway and West 145th Street.
Police say the driver of a Mercedes SUV ran a red light and slammed into a sedan.
One passenger in the sedan — identified as 22-year-old Christian Davis, of Valley Stream — was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.
The driver and another passenger were critically injured.
Police say after the crash, the driver of the Mercedes got out of the vehicle and ran away.
The investigation is ongoing.