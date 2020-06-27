CORONAVIRUS LATESTState Health Dept. Investigating Possible COVID-19 Outbreak In Westchester County After High School Graduation Ceremony
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After a round of showers and thunderstorms moved through this afternoon, things will settle down a bit overnight. It’ll still be warm and muggy with temps in the 60s to low 70s, along with areas of fog developing late.

Tomorrow will be a steamy finish to the weekend with temps in the upper 80s combined with high humidity. These ingredients will combine to set off a few more PM showers and thunderstorms – but will be more isolated than today.

Monday will be a sunny and hot start to the week with temps in the upper 80s, and showers/storms return to the forecast on Tuesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply