By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a round of showers and thunderstorms moved through this afternoon, things will settle down a bit overnight. It’ll still be warm and muggy with temps in the 60s to low 70s, along with areas of fog developing late.
Tomorrow will be a steamy finish to the weekend with temps in the upper 80s combined with high humidity. These ingredients will combine to set off a few more PM showers and thunderstorms – but will be more isolated than today.
Monday will be a sunny and hot start to the week with temps in the upper 80s, and showers/storms return to the forecast on Tuesday.