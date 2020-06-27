NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a man connected to an attempted rape in the Norwood section of the Bronx.
The NYPD released jarring surveillance video of a man grabbing a 27-year-old woman as she entered a building on East 210th Street.
It happened around 8 a.m. on June 26.
The video shows the suspect threw the woman to the ground and punched her repeatedly.
Police say the suspect then tried to take the woman’s clothes off.
Police say the victim screamed and was able to fend off the attack, before the suspect fled the scene.
The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for bruises on her face and arms.
