LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County police arrested a man they say had a stockpile of illegal weapons for sale.
Police say Mark Singh, 35, of Patchogue faces numerous weapons charges including criminal possession, criminal sale, and another for illegally manufacturing an assault weapon.
Officers searched Singh’s home on June 24, when they say they found seven illegal assault weapons, 13 high-capacity magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, seven illegal knives along with tools and parts used for building AR-type rifles.
Singh assembled at least one AR-15 using gun parts that were purchased legally, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
“This as an individual who was not legally allowed to possess firearms, and yet he was building and selling his own illegal assault rifles,” said Suffolk County DA Timothy Sini.
Law enforcement said they identified Singh’s alleged involvement in illegal weapons sales from an investigation that started years ago.
RELATED STORY: Suffolk County Sporting Goods Store Owner Accused Of Selling Illegal Weapons, Including One Used In Murder-Suicide
In 2018, the Suffolk DA’s office launched an investigation into illegal weapons sales at Chester’s Hunting & Fishing sporting goods store in Ronkonkoma. That led to the indictment of Chester Pergan, 54, of St. James, on 69 charges in January 2020.
Singh was arraigned in Suffolk County District Court on June 25. He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison if convicted on the top count.