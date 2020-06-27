Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – With thunderstorms and strong wind in the forecast Saturday, the City of Newark is warning people to avoid certain streets in case of flooding.
The Newark Department of Public Safety said the following locations should be avoided:
- Clay Street and McCarter Highway
- South Street and Van Buren Street
- Jefferson and Chestnut Streets
- State Street near Broad Street
- Jabez and Backus Streets
- 357 Wilson Avenue
- Manufacturers Place and Hyatt Street
- Magazine Street and Avenue L
- Avenue L and Wilson Avenue
- Ferry and Foundry Streets
- Norfolk Street
- Orange Street
- Nesbitt Street
- McClellan and Frelinghuysen Avenue
- Frelinghuysen Avenue and the Route 22 underpass
Newark public safety is also urging residents to secure outdoor furniture and awnings.