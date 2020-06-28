NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD arrested a man wanted for an attempted rape in the Norwood section of the Bronx.
Police released jarring surveillance video on Saturday, which they now say shows Michael Rosa, 25, of the Bronx, grabbing a 27-year-old woman as she entered a building on East 210th Street.
It happened around 8 a.m. on June 26.
In the video, police say, Rosa threw the woman to the ground and punched her repeatedly.
Police say Rosa then tried to take the woman’s clothes off.
Police say the victim screamed and was able to fend off the attack, before Rosa fled the scene.
The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for bruises on her face and arms.
Rosa was charged with attempted rape, strangulation, sexual abuse, forcible touching and assault.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.