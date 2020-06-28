Comments
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Two people were shot and another was sent to the hospital in critical condition in East Williamsburg early Sunday morning.
Police say gunfire broke out just after 4 a.m. during a sizable party on Frost Avenue.
One woman was shot in the head. She was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.
A man was also shot multiple times. He is expected to be OK.
There were at least five other shootings in the city Saturday.
And when will we as a city declare that enough be enough? Or will we just sit back and irresponsibly allow gun violence and other serious crimes to escalate; potentially putting everyone at serious risk Why is our City Council prioritizing cutting public safety budgets, while this serious problem persists? Is this rational thinking? Is this a sign of good leadership? The answer is clear… no it is not.