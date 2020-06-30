Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A violent robbery was caught on camera over the weekend in Manhattan.
It happened in broad daylight around 8:30 a.m. Sunday on East 29th Street in Kips Bay.
Police said the suspect choked a 64-year-old woman from behind, then stole her bag.
Surveillance video shows her lying on the ground as he walks away.
The victim suffered cuts on her elbows and right knee.
Police said the suspect made off with her cellphone and cash.
Anyone with information about him is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.