NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Emergency responders are on the scene of a building collapse in Brooklyn.
Video from the scene shows a building crumbled at the corner of Court and Union streets in Carroll Gardens.
It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The three-story building housed a gym.
Initial reports suggest the building was unoccupied at the time of the collapse, and so far there are no reports of people trapped.
Officials are checking to see if people walking on the sidewalk may have been injured.
Department of Building records show a partial stop-work order in place at the location, along with complaints about the building being unstable.
One complaint from August of last year referenced “major cracks on the exterior.”
