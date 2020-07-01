NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A disturbing attack was caught on camera Monday inside a Popeyes restaurant in the Bronx.
Police said the suspect started arguing with a 25-year-old woman while they ordered food.
Surveillance video shows him punch her several times before stealing her cash app card.
It happened around 5 p.m. Monday on West Kingsbridge Road.
The victim suffered minor bruising, but she refused medical attention.
Police said the suspect was last seen heading east on Kingsbridge Road in a silver BMW sedan.
He is believed to be approximately 30 years old, with a dark complexion and short dark hair, 220 pounds and 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a white Nike T-shirt with the word “Beast” on the front, gray Air Jordan shorts, black sneakers, a blue surgical mask carrying a red bag.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.