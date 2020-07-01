Today will be much like yesterday with fairly widespread showers (mainly midday, and especially into the afternoon) and isolated downpours that may lead to flooding.. There’s even a low-end chance of small hail and strong winds, though we didn’t see any reports of this activity yesterday. Outside of that, expect mostly cloudy skies with highs close to normal in the low 80s.
Shower/t’storm activity will wind down this evening with the remainder of the night staying quiet. Expect temps to fall into the upper 60s.
Tomorrow will be a better looking day (mostly sunny) and hotter with just a stray afternoon shower/t’storm. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.
Friday will be more humid with a better chance of afternoon t’storms. Temperatures will remain on the warm side with highs in the upper 80s.