LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork) — Broadway actor Nick Cordero has tested negative for COVID-19.
Cordero has been in a Los Angeles hospital since contracting the coronavirus in March and spent much of that time on a ventilator and in a coma. He also had a leg amputated due to COVID-19 complications.
The actor was a Tony nominee for “Bullets Over Broadway” and starred in “A Bronx Tale.”
His wife, former Broadway dancer Amanda Kloots, is hopeful he will continue to improve but acknowledged Cordero will likely need a double lung transplant.
“We think that that is most likely the possibility, a 99% chance that he would be needing that in order to live the kind of life that I know my husband would wanna live,” she said. “That is a long road away and a lot of things would have to line up in order for Nick to be a candidate for that.”
Kloots says she’s spoken to Cordero about his leg being amputated and the new prosthetics that are available, and she’s confident her husband will walk out of the hospital.
Cordero and Kloots have a 1-year-old son, Elvis.