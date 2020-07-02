Road To ReopenNew York City Schools Preparing For ‘Maximum Number’ Of Students To Return In September, Mayor Says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A humpback whale surfaced in the waters off Staten Island on Wednesday.

The whale put on a personal show for an NYPD harbor crew near South Beach.

The crew late tweeted video of the whale sighting.

Humpback whales are fairly common in the waters around New York, according to the New York City Department of Environmental Conservation.

