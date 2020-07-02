STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A humpback whale surfaced in the waters off Staten Island on Wednesday.
The whale put on a personal show for an NYPD harbor crew near South Beach.
The crew late tweeted video of the whale sighting.
#WhaleSighting
While patrolling the waters in the vicinity of South Beach today in @NYPDstatenIslnd, our #NYPD #Harbor members were visited by this humpback whale who put on an up-close & personal water show 🐳🌊⚓️ #GreatKills @siadvance @NYPDnews @NYPDShea @NYPDChiefofDept pic.twitter.com/nCQs3aNQS6
— NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) July 1, 2020
Humpback whales are fairly common in the waters around New York, according to the New York City Department of Environmental Conservation.
