NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man has died after a fight on a subway platform.
It happened at around 3:30 p.m. Friday at the 2/3 station at 125th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard.
Initial reports suggest two women became involved in an altercation on the platform.
The victim tried to break it up, and then another man intervened.
The two men then apparently started fighting, and the victim fell between the train and the platform.
He died.
Police are now searching for the man the victim fought with.
