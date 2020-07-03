Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding the man they say groped a woman at a Bronx laundromat.
According to police, it happened on May 28 at 11:50 p.m. at the Burnside Laundromat at 253 East Burnside Avenue.
That’s when police say the suspect accosted the victim, a 67-year-old woman.
The suspect took off.
Police didn’t provide much of a description, but said the suspect is known in the area for selling books for children.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.