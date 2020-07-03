By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It sure was a steamy finish to the work week with many spots away from the coasts soaring into the 90s! There were also some strong thunderstorms that moved through the area, and we’ll have a few more this evening before things quiet down overnight.

For the big holiday tomorrow, it’s going to be a day of improvement. Morning clouds will give way to more sunshine in the afternoon, but there is still about a 10% chance of a shower. Overall though it’ll be a much nicer, cooler, and more comfortable day with temps in the mid 80s.

The second half of the holiday weekend looks warmer and brighter overall with temps in the upper 80s, and then temps only go up for the week ahead. In fact, we could be dealing with the first heat wave of the year, so stay tuned!