QUEENS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is trying to track down an 11-year-old boy from Queens who was reported missing Thursday.
Police say Abdullah Alwakzeh is non-verbal and was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on July 2 near the corner of 188th Street and 53rd Avenue.
Abdullah is approximately 4’1″ tall and 70 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, and was last seen wearing a white shirt with grey stripes, khaki pants and red and black sneakers.
Anyone with information on Abdullah’s whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.