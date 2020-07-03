Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A suspect is in custody after police say a stolen car slammed into a building in Midtown.
It happened at around 10:15 a.m. at Fifth Avenue and West 57th Street.
The following streets are closed temporarily due to a stolen vehicle striking a building. No pedestrians hurt, one under arrest.
5th Avenue | 59th – 56th Street
57th Street | Madison – 6th Avenue pic.twitter.com/5snLdHasq8
— NYPD Midtown North (@NYPDMTN) July 3, 2020
The stolen SUV apparently struck the exterior of the Bvlgari store on the southwest corner.
No pedestrians were hurt, and there was no immediate word on the suspect’s condition.
Streets in the area were briefly closed but have since reopened.