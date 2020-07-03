Road To ReopeningRestaurants, Beaches Ready For July 4th Weekend Crowds With Social Distancing, Other Coronavirus Safety Guidelines
Filed Under:Car Into Building, Local TV, Midtown, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A suspect is in custody after police say a stolen car slammed into a building in Midtown.

It happened at around 10:15 a.m. at Fifth Avenue and West 57th Street.

The stolen SUV apparently struck the exterior of the Bvlgari store on the southwest corner.

No pedestrians were hurt, and there was no immediate word on the suspect’s condition.

Streets in the area were briefly closed but have since reopened.

