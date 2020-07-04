NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A July 4th celebration went from the boardwalk to the bunker this year.
The Nathan’s Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest had a different feel as contestants downed dogs from an undisclosed location in New York City.
Unlike years past on the packed Coney Island Boardwalk, this feast went on without any spectators and with eaters distanced and separated by plexiglass.
In the end, Joey Chestnut once again won the men’s competition, finishing 75 hot dogs.
Miki Sudo repeated her reign as woman’s champion with 48 and a half dogs.
WEB EXTRA: Joey Chestnut Talks 2020 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest With Steve Overmyer —
Chestnut spoke to CBS2’s Steve Overmyer after the contest.
“What does it feel like now knowing that you have the record — 75, 21,000 calories you just downed? How does it feel to achieve that mark?” Overmyer asked.
“Feels great, but I also feel like if I had to, I could eat more,” Chestnut said.