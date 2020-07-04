Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a cloudy start to the day, sunshine returned and we enjoyed a glorious, warm, and bright Independence Day! A few brief showers popped up west of NYC but nothing like yesterday’s damaging, severe thunderstorms.
It’ll be mainly clear and mild overnight with temps in the 60s to right around 70. Tomorrow will be even warmer with temps pushing 90, along with higher humidity. Given the sunny skies and the steamy conditions, it’ll certainly feel like July!
The week ahead will feature more of the same with hot and humid conditions and PM t-storm chances as high temps reach the upper 80s and low 90s, so stay cool!