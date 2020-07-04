Comments
By Mark Mcintyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Saturday morning and happy Fourth of July! While we’ll have some clouds lingering across the area this morning, sunshine will return for the majority of spots this afternoon. There will be just the slightest chance of a shower, but nothing like yesterday’s severe weather.
Expect a cooler and much less humid afternoon with highs in the mid 80s, perfect conditions for backyard BBQs, pool parties, or a trip to the shore! Tomorrow will be a bit warmer under sunny skies and highs closer to 90.
The week ahead features high heat and humidity with the potential for the City’s first heat wave. It’ll be hot and sticky with a PM pop-up storm risk each day. Stay tuned for the latest!