NORTH MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home on Long Island on July 4.
Units responded to reports of shots fired at the home on West Drive in North Massapequa around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.
When they arrived, officers found multiple victims were shot by an unknown suspect, according to police.
A 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.