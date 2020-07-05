Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everybody! After a pleasantly warm Independence Day yesterday, we’ll turn up the heat and humidity a bit today. Skies will be mostly clear through the day as 60s/70s this morning warm to upper 80s/lower 90s this afternoon — perfect opportunity to hit the pool or beach!
Tomorrow will be another hot and humid day with a chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Temps will top out near 90, but it’ll feel a little warmer due to the elevated humidity.
This will be the case throughout the week with temps right around 90 and a chance for PM storms each day. In fact, NYC could record its first heat wave of the year. Stay tuned!