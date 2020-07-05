Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is looking for two sisters who were last seen at their home on the Lower East Side on July 4.
11-year-old Kiyerra Braveboy and 12-year-old Kiyanna Braveboy were reported missing on Saturday after 1:30 p.m., police said.
Kiyerra is approximately 4’8″ and 90 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.
Kiyanna is approximately 4’10” and 90 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair, also.
Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.