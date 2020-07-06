Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 12-year-old boy and a 69-year-old man were killed in a fire early Monday morning in Brooklyn.
Eight others, including five firefighters, were injured.
An 82-year-old woman is in critical condition.
It happened just before 2 a.m. at a five story building on Linden Boulevard and Bedford Avenue in Flatbush.
FDNY crews battled flames that were burning on the top floor and attic.
It took firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control.
The cause is under investigation.