THE BRONX, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD released new video that shows a police vehicle getting hit by gunfire in The Bronx.
It happened late Saturday night, just before midnight, outside the 40th precinct on Alexander Avenue and East 138th Street in Mott Haven.
In the video, you can see the bullet going through the police SUV’s windshield.
There were two officers inside the vehicle, according to police.
One officer suffered cuts to the face; the other was treated for tinnitus.
Police said it’s unclear if the vehicle was targeted or hit by a stray bullet.
No arrest has been made.