NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Surveillance video shows an early-morning burglary at a store in Long Island City, Queens.
It happened shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday on Hoyt Avenue South.
A man is seen in the surveillance video forcing his way into the store through the locked front door.
Once inside, he took cash from the register, grabbed cigarettes, and fled the building.
Police say he got away with just over $2,000.
