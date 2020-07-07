(CBSNewYork)- Major League Baseball just released its official schedule for this year’s shortened 60-game season on Monday. But, it appears that isn’t the only work the league has been doing on this front. According to new reports, the league has scheduled the Mets and Yankees to face each other next September 11 as part of the league’s remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.

The Mets and Yankees are scheduled to play at Citi Field on Sept. 11, 2021, a source confirmed. It should be an emotional night in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 7, 2020

The full 2021 schedule is expected to be released on Thursday according to Newsday’s Tim Healey, at which point the matchup is expected to be confirmed by the league. If it is, it would mark the first time that the teams have met on September 11 and just the second time that both teams were home in New York City on that date.

The follow-up question that some fans had upon learning of this potential matchup was whether or not MLB would loosen its rule on allowing the teams to wear hats honoring first responders. In 2019, chief baseball officer Joe Torre said that he didn’t see the league changing that rule “anytime soon“.

The Mets and Yankees will meet six times during the course of this year’s shortened 60-game schedule. In addition, the two teams will reportedly play exhibition games against each other on July 18 and 19 as they prepare for the start of the regular season.