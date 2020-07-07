NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A plane from Miami bound for LaGuardia Airport was diverted to John F. Kennedy International Airport following a possible bird strike.
Delta Air Lines flight 1076 from Palm Beach International landed safely at JFK at 6:55 p.m. Monday evening after reporting a problem with navigation equipment, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Photos show the plane’s nosed caved in.
“Delta flight 1076 operating from West Palm Beach to New York-LaGuardia diverted to New York-JFK out of an abundance of caution following a mechanical issue. The flight landed safely and without incident and maintenance is evaluating the aircraft,” Delta said in a statement.
There were 43 passengers on board.
Exactly what caused the impact – a bird or something else – is still to be determined.
A bird strike is what prompted the “Miracle On The Hudson,” when Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger safely landed US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River in 2009.
