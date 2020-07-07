Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New video shows a man police say is wanted for questioning after an attempted rape in Queens.
The attack happened around 8 a.m. Monday in Ridgewood.
Police said the 37-year-old woman had returned home when someone followed her into her apartment building near Gates and Cypress avenues.
The suspect allegedly pushed the woman to the floor and tried to remove her clothing.
She was able to fight back, and the man fled.
Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.