MYSTIC, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A couple from Long Island is sought in connection with a brutal beating of a Connecticut hotel worker that was caught on video.

Crystal Boyd, 59, was at work at the Quality Inn on Route 27 in Mystic, Connecticut, when she alleges a guest called about his hot water not working.

Police say 39-year-old Philip Sarner got into a verbal altercation with Boyd about the problem, which she says was fixed. As Boyd was walking away, she says she was physically assaulted by Sarner and his companion, 29-year-old Emily Orbay.

“I haven’t slept. It’s hard to sleep. I keep seeing the event,” Boyd said.

In addition to the vicious beating, Boyd claims there were racial slurs used.

“A monkey. And ‘you don’t belong here.’ And kicking me,” said Boyd.

Boyd and her lawyer, John Strafaci, call the Stonington Police Department’s response in the June 26 attack “disappointing.”

Captain Todd Olson says that the suspects were taken to separate hospitals, were treated and then released. He says they returned to the hotel before driving back home to New York.

“We should be able to rely on the police to protect us. And when something like that happens, they need to do their jobs,” said Strafaci.

The whereabouts of the couple, who are from Nassau County, is unknown. In Connecticut, charges of second degree assault for Sarner and third degree assault for Orbay are pending. Additional charges of racial bias intimidation were also recently added.

The Downtown Mystic Merchants Association organized donations and gift cards for Boyd, who is undergoing treatment for her injuries, which she says includes PTSD.

“Connecticut needs to stand up. Ned Lamont, we need you to let them know when they come into Connecticut, racism will not be tolerated,” said Boyd.

The Quality Inn has released a statement reading in part, “We hope that swift criminal justice action will be taken to bring appropriate resolution to this terrible incident.”